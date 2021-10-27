Communiqué of the 1041st meeting of the Peace and Security Council of the African Union held on 26 October 2021 on the Situation in Sudan

The Peace and Security Council,

Recalling its previous decisions on the situation in Sudan, in particular, Communique [PSC/PR/COMM.(CMXC] adopted at its 990th meeting held on 13 April 2021; and the statement of the Chairperson of the AU Commission of 25 October 2021;

Also recalling the relevant provisions of the AU Constitutive Act, the Protocol Relating to the Establishment of the Peace and Security Council of the African Union, particularly Article 7 (g) and the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance;

Further recalling Decisions AHG/Dec.141(XXXV) and AHG/Dec.142(XXXV), adopted by the 35th Ordinary Session of the OAU Assembly of Heads of State and Government held in Algiers, Algeria, from 12 to 14 July 1999; the Declaration on the Framework for an OAU Response to Unconstitutional Change of Government, adopted by the 36th Ordinary Session of the OAU Assembly of Heads of State and Government held in Lomé, Togo, from 10 to 12 July 2000 (the Lomé Declaration); and the Solemn Declaration of the 50th OAU/AU Anniversary adopted in Addis Ababa on 25 May 2013;

Taking note of the opening remarks of the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Mozambique to the AU and Chairperson of the PSC for October 2021, H.E. Ambassador Alfredo Nuvunga, the presentation by the AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, H.E. Ambassador Bankole Adeoye; also taking note of the statements of the representatives of the Republic of Sudan and the Secretariat of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (GAD);

Reaffirming the AU solidarity with the people of Sudan in their legitimate aspirations to deepen and consolidate democracy, as well as their efforts to overcome the challenges facing their country, and reiterating the continued commitment of the AU to support the Transitional Government of Sudan in implementing the priorities of the Transitional Government;

Also reiterating AU’s continued respect of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Sudan.

Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council: