Sudan
Communiqué of the 1041st meeting of the Peace and Security Council of the African Union held on 26 October 2021 on the Situation in Sudan
The Peace and Security Council,
Recalling its previous decisions on the situation in Sudan, in particular, Communique [PSC/PR/COMM.(CMXC] adopted at its 990th meeting held on 13 April 2021; and the statement of the Chairperson of the AU Commission of 25 October 2021;
Also recalling the relevant provisions of the AU Constitutive Act, the Protocol Relating to the Establishment of the Peace and Security Council of the African Union, particularly Article 7 (g) and the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance;
Further recalling Decisions AHG/Dec.141(XXXV) and AHG/Dec.142(XXXV), adopted by the 35th Ordinary Session of the OAU Assembly of Heads of State and Government held in Algiers, Algeria, from 12 to 14 July 1999; the Declaration on the Framework for an OAU Response to Unconstitutional Change of Government, adopted by the 36th Ordinary Session of the OAU Assembly of Heads of State and Government held in Lomé, Togo, from 10 to 12 July 2000 (the Lomé Declaration); and the Solemn Declaration of the 50th OAU/AU Anniversary adopted in Addis Ababa on 25 May 2013;
Taking note of the opening remarks of the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Mozambique to the AU and Chairperson of the PSC for October 2021, H.E. Ambassador Alfredo Nuvunga, the presentation by the AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, H.E. Ambassador Bankole Adeoye; also taking note of the statements of the representatives of the Republic of Sudan and the Secretariat of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (GAD);
Reaffirming the AU solidarity with the people of Sudan in their legitimate aspirations to deepen and consolidate democracy, as well as their efforts to overcome the challenges facing their country, and reiterating the continued commitment of the AU to support the Transitional Government of Sudan in implementing the priorities of the Transitional Government;
Also reiterating AU’s continued respect of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Sudan.
Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council:
Expresses deep concern over the military takeover in Sudan, as announced by the Chairman of the Sovereign Council, on 25 October 2021, resulting in the dissolution of the Transitional Government, headed by Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdock, which threatens to derail the progress made in the Sudanese transitional process, thus far and plunging the country back into a cycle of violence;
Pursuant to Article 4(p) of the AU Constitutive Act, strongly condemns the seizure of power by the Sudanese military on 25 October 2021 and the dissolution of the Transitional Government, and totally rejects the unconstitutional change of government, as unacceptable and an affront to the shared values and democratic norms of the AU;
Welcomes the release of the Prime Minister, and calls for the immediate and unconditional full release of all detainees, including the ministers and other civilian officials, and emphasizes the need for the military to respect their human rights; in this regard, warns the military that they will be held responsible for the personal health, safety and security of the detained officials;
Decides, in line with the relevant AU instruments, in particular, the AU Constitutive Act, the Protocol Relating to the Establishment of the Peace and Security Council of the African Union and the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance, to suspend, with immediate effect, the participation of the Republic of Sudan in all AU activities until the effective restoration of the civilian-led Transitional Authority;
In this context, decides to undertake a mission to Sudan to engage with all stakeholders with a view to finding an amicable solution to the current political stalemate;
Calls on all stakeholders in Sudan to remain committed to the implementation of all the provisions of the Constitutional Declaration of August 2019 and the Juba Peace Agreement of October 2020, as well as to respect the timelines stipulated therein; urges the Sudanese military to respect their constitutional mandate and to contribute more positively to the creation of conducive conditions for the successful transition;
Reaffirms the imperative of a civilian-led and consensual transition in Sudan, in line with the Constitutional Declaration and Juba Peace Agreement, as well as the aspirations of the people of Sudan;
Appeals to all concerned Sudanese stakeholders to prioritize the supreme interests of the country and its people above all else, remain calm, refrain from inciting public violence and to immediately resume dialogue, within the framework of the Political Declaration and Constitutional Decree, as the only viable approach of saving the current democratic transition and for reaching a consensual and sustainable solution to the challenges in the Sudan;
Requests the Chairperson of the Commission to take necessary measures and intensify his engagement with the leaders of the Transitional Government and the Sovereign Council in order to facilitate the resumption of dialogue towards a successful transition in the Sudan; in this context, also requests the Chairperson of the Commission to immediately dispatch to Sudan his emissary to engage with the Sudanese stakeholders on necessary steps needed to expedite the restoration of constitutional order in Sudan;
Further Requests the AU Commission to provide monthly updates on the evolution of the situation in Sudan;
Decides to remain seized of the matter.