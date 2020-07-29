Commending Sudan for Responding to Increase in Violent Attacks against Civilians, Secretary-General Calls for Investigation

SG/SM/20191

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is deeply concerned about the increasing violence in many parts of the Darfur region of Sudan, notably the attacks in West Darfur on 25 July and in North Darfur on 13 July, in which dozens of people were killed and more than 1,500 houses burned, leaving thousands displaced and in dire need of humanitarian assistance.

The Secretary-General commends the efforts by the Sudanese authorities, under the leadership of Prime Minister Abdala Hamdok, in responding to these incidents, and calls for an investigation to ensure accountability. Deliberate attacks against civilians violate international human rights law and international humanitarian law. The Secretary-General reiterates the commitment of the United Nations to support the implementation of the national protection strategy developed recently by the Transitional Government. The African Union-United Nations Hybrid Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) will continue to focus on its protection mandate, and humanitarian partners continue to provide emergency relief.

The Secretary-General urges all armed groups, particularly those that have not joined the ongoing peace talks in Juba, to resolve their grievances through a political process. As Sudan continues its process of democratic transition, there is a clear imperative to end the conflict in Darfur with a definitive and inclusive peace agreement.

