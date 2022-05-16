Climate, Peace and Security Fact Sheet May 2022

Summary:

Sudan is severely exposed to climate change. As one of the world's least developed countries, extreme weather, recurrent floods and droughts, and changing precipitation interact with other vulnerabilities -- such as ecosystem degradation, unsustainable agricultural practices, natural resource scarcities and resource-based conflicts -- limiting societal capacities to cope and adapt. The economic consequences of COVID-19, ongoing political instability (further aggravated by the October 2021 military coup), and rising inflation all weaken state and societal resilience, livelihoods and food security.