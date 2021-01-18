Children must be protected in Sudan amidst surge in violence

According to media reports, at least 83 people, including children, have been killed and more than 160 wounded in inter-communal violence in Darfur, Sudan over the weekend.

Over 50,000 people have been displaced from Krinding IDP camp and nearby villages and towns in El Geneina, West Darfur, with reports suggesting the number displaced could be even higher.

“We are deeply concerned about this latest upswing in violence, which has led to a mass displacement of families from their homes. Dozens of people have lost their lives, some of them children, and many others have been injured. In the chaos, we fear many children will have been separated from their parents, and will now be at risk of exploitation,” said Arshad Malik, Country Director of Save the Children in Sudan.

“We are particularly concerned about the state of health facilities in the area. We have seen disturbing photos of injured and dying people on the floors and corridors of hospitals, and have heard reports of large numbers of injured people arriving at health facilities with few medical staff to attend to them.

“We call on all parties to the violence in West Darfur to lay down their arms immediately, before the situation gets out of control. The Government of Sudan needs to ensure children and their families are protected, as without specific controls, more innocent people will lose their lives.

“We are asking donors to please dig deep to meet the needs of displaced children, many of whom are now living in damaged, cramped and dirty conditions. In particular, funds are needed so we can rapidly roll out mobile health services to replace those that have been damaged or destroyed, so no child misses out on essential health care if they need it. We need also funds to provide hygiene kits and to dig wells and toilets, in order to avoid the spread of disease. And we need support to be able to provide child protection services to children who are separated from their families, so they can reunite with loved ones as soon as possible,” said Mr. Malik.

Save the Children has worked in Sudan since 1984, and operates across 10 states including west, north and central Darfur. The organisation is positioned to rapidly respond to humanitarian crises in our operational areas whenever they occur as well as other areas where there is a need.

For interview requests please contact:

Daphnee Cook, Daphnee.cook@savethechildren.org;

Emily Wight, Emily.wight@savethechildren.org; +44 7957 425 407

Out-of-hours (GMT) and weekend: Media@savethechildren.org.uk / +44 7831 650 409