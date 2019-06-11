11 Jun 2019

Children killed, injured, detained and abused amid escalating violence and unrest in Sudan, Statement by UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fiore

Report
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 11 Jun 2019

NEW YORK, 11 June 2019 – “At least 19 children have reportedly been killed in Sudan and another 49 have been injured since June 3. I am gravely concerned at the impact of the continuing violence and unrest in the country on children and young people, especially the reported use of excessive force against peaceful protestors.

“We have received information that children are being detained, recruited to join the fighting and sexually abused. Schools, hospitals and health centres have been targeted, looted and destroyed. Health workers have been attacked simply for doing their job.

“Many parents are too scared to let their children leave the house, fearful of violence, harassment and lawlessness.

“Water, food and medicine shortages have been reported across the country, putting children’s health and wellbeing at risk.

“Children throughout Sudan are already bearing the brunt of decades of conflict, chronic underdevelopment and poor governance. The current violence is making a critical situation even worse.

“Even in the face of this unrest, UNICEF’s work for children in Sudan continues. We are providing millions of children, including those who have been displaced or are refugees, with vaccines, safe water, treatment for severe acute malnutrition and psychosocial support.

“But the violence must stop.

“UNICEF appeals to all those involved to protect children at all times and to keep them out of harm’s way. Any attack on children, schools or hospitals is a grave violation of children’s rights.

“UNICEF calls on the authorities to allow humanitarian organizations to respond to those in need, including through access to hospitals that have been off-limits or closed.

“I join the Secretary-General in urging the parties to pursue peaceful dialogue and resume negotiations over the transfer of power to a civilian-led transitional authority. The children of Sudan want peace. The international community needs to take a firm stand in support of their aspirations.”

About UNICEF

UNICEF works in some of the world’s toughest places, to reach the world’s most disadvantaged children. Across 190 countries and territories, we work for every child, everywhere, to build a better world for everyone.

For more information about UNICEF and its work for children, visit http://www.unicef.org.
For more information please contact:
Najwa Mekki, UNICEF New York, nmekki@unicef.org
Joe English, UNICEF New York, +1 917 893 0692 jenglish@unicef.org

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.