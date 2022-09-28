Children and armed conflict in the Sudan - Report of the Secretary-General (S/2022/627) [EN/AR]

Summary

The present report, submitted pursuant to Security Council resolution 1612 (2005) and subsequent resolutions on children and armed conflict, is the seventh report of the Secretary-General on children and armed conflict in the Sudan and covers the period from 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2021.

The report documents the effects of conflict on children in the Sudan, highlighting trends in and patterns of the six grave violations against children, and contains, where available, information on perpetrators. In addition, it outlines information on the progress made in addressing grave violations against children, including through dialogue with parties.

The report includes a series of recommendations addressed to all parties to the conflict aimed at ending and preventing grave violations against children and strengthening child protection in the Sudan.

I. Introduction