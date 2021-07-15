Child Protection Humanitarian Needs Overview, 2021

Overview:

This map represents the percentage of assessed communities that reported the following as major issues of concern (i) family separations leaving children either unaccompanied or separated children; (ii) violence, abuse and neglect including Gender Based Violence, Child marriage, Physical abuse, Trafficking; (iii) child labour and (iv), gaps in access to core CP services including Psychosocial support services, legal services, civil documents, health services. The sources of data analysed included, Child Protection assessment, MRM reports on grave child rights violations, Mobility tracking reports from IOM, par al Multi-cluster Needs Assessment, police reports (FCPU and Child Helpline) , protection monitoring reports and service mappings. 2.6 million children are projected to be in need in 2021, 1 million are IDPs (51 percent girls), 285,000 (55 percent female) returnees, and 1.2 million (52 percent female) are vulnerable children in host communities. Children in the extreme and catastrophic needs categories are in 140 localities across the five Darfur states, Khartoum, South & West Kordofan, Blue Nile, White Nile, Sennar, Kassala, Gedaref, and Red Sea states.