The Chairperson of the AU Commission Commends the Sudanese Parties for Initialing the Juba Peace Agreement

01 September 2020, Addis Ababa: The Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, commends the Sudanese Transitional Government and the Sudanese Revolutionary Movements for initialing the landmark Juba Peace Agreement on 31 August 2020 in Juba, South Sudan.

The Chairperson observes that the initialing of the Agreement is a historic moment in the Sudan peace process, which began almost one year ago in Juba, under the mediation of H.E. President Salva Kiir Mayardit. The development fulfils a key priority of the Sudanese Constitutional Declaration of 17 August of 2019. It also proves the effectiveness of regional mechanism resolving Africa’s conflicts. He notes that the initializing has placed the Republic of Sudan, once again, on a path to a true and inclusive democratic transition.

The Chairperson is encouraged that, by initializing the Juba Peace Agreement, the Sudanese peace parties have translated into reality the aspiration of the 2020 theme of the AU on “Silencing the Guns: Creating Conducive Conditions for Africa’s Development.”

He encourages the Sudanese Parties to maintain political will and determination so far displayed, to ensure effective implementation of these protocols. In the same vein, the Chairperson urges the Sudan Liberation Movement (SLA) led by Mr. Abul Wahid Nur, and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North faction led by Mr. Abdel-Aziz al-Hilu, to continue to explore avenues with the Sudan Transitional Government towards participation in the peace process.

The Chairperson commends H.E. President Salva Kiir Mayardit and the Government and People of South Sudan for their dedication to Sudan’s peace, providing the hosting facilities, and an able mediation for the Talks. He also commends IGAD, UNAMID, and Sudan’s international partners for their support to the process. He urges Sudan’s partners that the Sudanese people have done the hard work. It is now time to realistically support the country to make the agreement a reality so that the country can return to the path of development in peace.

The Chairperson reassures the Sudanese parties of the AU’s continued commitment to work with them and international partners, including the United Nations (UN) and Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) to end the conflicts in the country, and create the conducive environment for its development.