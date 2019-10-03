03 Oct 2019

Chair of Sudan Sanction Committee Briefs Security Council on Panel of Experts Interim Report, Recent Developments in Country

Report
from UN Security Council
Published on 03 Oct 2019

SC/13972

The Security Council heard updates today on the work of its Sudan sanctions committee, relating to ongoing localized security incidents and shifting regional dynamics that followed recent developments in Khartoum.

Joanna Wronecka (Poland), Chair of the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1591 (2005) concerning Sudan, provided an overview of the body’s activities between 22 June and 27 September. The Committee met in informal consultations to hear the presentation of the interim report of the Panel of Experts on the security situation in Darfur, which was characterized by intercommunal skirmishes, militia attacks on civilians, tensions in camps for internally displaced persons and other localized security incidents, but no large‑scale outbreaks of violence.

She also noted that the period saw clashes between security forces, allied militias and the Sudan Liberation Army-Abdul Wahid (SLA-AW), as well as within the SLA-AW itself, and attacks against the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) and humanitarian agencies. The Panel also documented violations of international humanitarian law and human rights abuses, rape and sexual violence against communities in Darfur, including internally displaced persons. The lack of fully functioning civilian institutions, such as police forces and courts, contributed to impunity for such violations, she added.

Noting that Darfuri armed groups operating in Libya have been engaged in military operations alongside their Libyan partners, she said those groups are cautiously weighing their options regarding their return to Darfur following recent developments in Khartoum. Meanwhile, the presence of Darfuri armed groups in South Sudan continued, having become residual since the South Sudanese authorities no longer provide them with any meaningful support.

She affirmed her intention to visit Sudan, noting that discussions are under way with that country’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations to secure dates for that visit.

The meeting began at 3:24 p.m. and ended at 3:28 p.m.

