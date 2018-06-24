Central Darfur camp leader murdered

NIERTETI

A leader of one of the camps for displaced people in Nierteti, Central Darfur, was shot dead by gunmen in his house on Tuesday.

Sheikh Jumaa Mohamed Yousef was one of the leaders of the northern Nierteti camp and responsible for the camp residents in Block 6. He has spoken many times to Radio Dabanga about the issues of displaced people and voiced their needs to the outside world.

A source informed Radio Dabanga that three unidentified gunmen entered the sheikh’s house and shot him with five bullets on Tuesday night. Jumaa was killed in the spot, after which the perpetrators fled.

Displaced people in the camp said that the incident has been reported to the police station in Nierteti. Jumaa was buried in the town’s graves on Wednesday.

Weapons collection

In North Darfur’s Kabkabiya locality, a convoy of government forces has launched a campaign to collect weapons. On Wednesday Governor El Sharif Mohamed Abad Samouh instructed the forces “to deter all forms of insecurity and maintain security and stability in the region”.

He added that his current visit to the Kabkabiya and Kutum localities is aimed at identifying the progress of the weapons collection campaign, and reviewing the process of voluntary return of displaced people.

Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese army began collecting illegal arms and unlicensed vehicles from civilians in the regions in 2017. The collection campaign has entered the stage of compulsory collection of weapons. In North Darfur alone, 12,500 RSF and police were deployed to assist with the arms collection and the controls of unregistered vehicles.