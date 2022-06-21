Can we prevent the spread of renewed atrocities? Addressing Structural Discrimination in Sudan, May 2022

SUDAN IN CRISIS

Sudan is experiencing a crisis on several interconnected fronts. On 25 October 2021, a military coup led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan hijacked the transition to democracy that had begun after the overthrow of former President Omar Al-Bashir.

The hard-won civil protest movement that resulted in the overthrow of Al-Bashir in April 2019 faced brutal repression at that time. At a tenacious sit-in on 3 June 2019, security forces cracked down on protesters in a massacre, killing over 120 protesters and injuring, torturing, and raping scores more.

Despite the violence, the revolution successfully brought in a 39-month transitional process towards democracy, including the establishing of democratic institutions. A Constitutional Declaration was formally signed in August 2019 by the Transitional Military Council and the pro-democracy alliance, the Forces for Freedom and Change. The Juba Peace Agreement was signed in October 2020, which attempted to finally bring peace to the ‘conflict regions’.

However, the military coup on 25 October 2021 has set back progress on both fronts, bringing back former political repression, and apparently increased targeted violence in Darfur.

The examples outlined in the following sections do not represent an exhaustive list of incidents.