Calling for Restraint, Secretary-General Says Parties in Sudan Should Conclude Talks Over Power Transfer to Civilian-Led Transitional Authority

The Secretary-General calls for utmost restraint in Sudan and stresses the importance of upholding the human rights of all citizens, including the right to freedom of assembly and of expression.

Noting the Communiqué adopted by the African Union Peace and Security Council during its meeting on 27 May, he welcomes the progress achieved by the parties regarding matters relating to the Transitional Institutions.

The Secretary-General calls on the parties to resume and conclude the negotiations over the transfer of power to a civilian-led transitional authority as soon as possible, as required by the African Union. The United Nations is committed to working with the African Union in support of this process and stands ready to support the Sudanese stakeholders in their efforts to build lasting peace.

