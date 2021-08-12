Brief on Protection Mainstreaming

WHAT IS PROTECTION MAINSTREAMING?

Protection mainstreaming is the process of incorporating protection principles and promoting meaningful access, safety and dignity in humanitarian aid. The following elements must be taken into account in all humanitarian activities:

1 –Prioritize safety & dignity, and avoid causing harm: prevent and minimize as much as possible any unintended negative effects of your intervention which can increase people's vulnerability to both physical and psychosocial risks

2 –Meaningful Access: arrange for people’s access to assistance and services - in proportion to need and without any barriers (e.g. discrimination). Pay special attention to individuals and groups who may be particularly vulnerable or have difficulty accessing assistance and services.

3 – Accountability: set-up appropriate mechanisms through which affected populations can measure the adequacy of interventions, and address concerns and complaints

4 – Participation and empowerment: support the development of self-protection, capacities and assist people to claim their rights, including - not exclusively - the rights to shelter, food, water and sanitation, health, and education