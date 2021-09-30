Brief 3: Participation in integrated natural resource management projects: Reflections from North Darfur

By Hassan Alattar Satti, Helen Young, and Aziza Mohammed Adam

Introduction

The natural environment is an integral part of people’s lives and livelihoods in the Darfur region. Whether it’s materials for housing, fuel for cooking, water for domestic use, or the natural resources that are essential for farming and pastoralism, natural resources play a fundamental and universal role as part of people’s lives and livelihoods. The livelihoods that are dependent on natural resources are predominantly farming and pastoralist production, and the wide range of occupations linked to these livelihoods, such as service provision or markets and trade. Integrated natural resource management (INRM) mediates the rights of different users, their inter-relationships, and their diverse and often complementary uses of natural resources. INRM affects the wider socio-ecological system—the sustainability of natural resources, the resilience of livelihood systems, the peaceful co-management of natural resources, and the mitigation of competition and conflict over natural resources.

This brief explores community perspectives on INRM and aims to understand the incentives of natural resource users within Taadoud II areas to participate in INRM interventions. The goal was to understand what shapes those incentives and how communities perceive the way forward for realizing INRM objectives. In addition, it highlights the link between changing livelihoods and INRM interventions.

Summary of the study methods: The methodology included fieldwork in two catchment areas of North Darfur State in February 2021 by a team of two field researchers supported by an international consultant. The catchments were the Wadi Jaldama and Wadi Abuhamra catchment areas. Four days were spent by the Taadoud Feinstein team in each catchment.

Limitations of the study: Fieldwork was limited to one state (North Darfur) as security incidents led to the cancellation of fieldwork in a second state. COVID-19 regulations meant the international consultant could not travel to the field and restricted fieldwork (e.g., no focus group (FG) discussions and only one-to-one distanced interviews were conducted).

In summary, the brief starts by reviewing important lessons from past policies and interventions related to local governance and natural resource management. Based on this learning, Taadoud II has developed a more holistic approach to supporting both livelihoods and INRM, based on catchment area targeting combined with operational research. The brief then describes community perspectives on the economic and peacebuilding incentives to participate in INRM. The findings also cover community perspectives on how to realize effective INRM approaches and who should be involved to achieve the objectives of “integrated” NRM. The discussion reviews three main points: