BRCS donates $50,000 relief aid to Sudan

The Bahrain Red Crescent Society (BRCS) revealed that it will donate $50,000 as a humanitarian relief contribution to the friendly Sudanese people effected by floods.

The floods caused torrential rains and rising rivers, claimed dozens of lives and ruined thousands of homes.

The society’s board of directors took the initiative to sanction this donation, which comes within Bahrain’s relief efforts for needy people around the world.

Based on its extensive relationships with international relief institutions and organisations, the Bahrain Red Crescent Society also collaborates with several charities in the Kingdom to provide aid.

BRCS Secretary General Mubarak Al-Hadi said that the organization called to take all necessary administrative steps to transfer this donation.

He also sent a letter to the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent, emphasizing that the organization is keen to respond to its appeals and is closely monitoring the situation there for the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Red Crescent, and the Red Cross.