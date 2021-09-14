Assessment Report: Delivery Mechanism Assessment in Sudan (Jun, 2021) by Naim Karsli

Executive Summary

Summary Findings

Cash is most commonly delivered through a bank or other Financial Service Provider (FSP) - either as direct cash distribution in remote areas or through bank branches over the counter or through ATM cards in urban centers - mobile money is being increasingly used in Khartoum and larger cities.

A range of delivery mechanisms for cash and voucher assistance have been in use in Sudan for a number of years, and with the quickly developing financial service market, including new approvals for mobile network operators to offer mobile money services, the options for cash delivery are likely to continue to increase with FSPs entering the market and proposing innovative solutions.

There is an increasing trends in terms of number of organizations implementing CVA in Sudan, the 2021 Sudan- Humanitarian Response Plan stated that there are 60 projects planned to be implemented by (INGOs, NNGOs and UN agencies) during this year.

With the political change and new transitional government in Sudan, there is a great opportunity to invest and explore the use of cash in humanitarian and development program in a wider scale and in all sectors, but this will require strong partnership with financial services providers to develop appropriate and inclusive delivery mechanisms.