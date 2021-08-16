Assessment Report: Al Fao Town: Al Fao Locality, Gedaref State, 26 July 2021

This report is a product of Inter-Agency Assessment mission conducted and information compiled based on the inputs provided by partners on the ground including government authorities, affected communities and agencies. The Mission comprised participants from different agencies and government institutions including: OCHA, FAO, WHO, IOM, UNICEF, UNHCR, State Ministry of Urban Planning, SMoHSD, State Ministry of Finance, HAC, CoR, SCCW, WHH, Plan Sudan International, Mercy Corps, GPA, Concern Worldwide, ZOA, Care International, Islamic Relief, DRC, Alight, and COOPI. Agencies joint the team on the ground were the Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS) and UNDP.

Situation Overview:

On 26 July 2021, HAC and OCHA led an interagency assessment team to Al Fao town in Al Fao locality of Gedaref State. The purpose of the mission was to assess the humanitarian needs of families affected by the heavy rains and flash flooding in the area.

From all interactions, site visits, and discussions made with different key informants including local authorities and representatives of the affected populations, the team established that an estimated 1,524 houses (7,756 people affected) have either been destroyed or partially damaged in eight areas due to torrential rains and flash flooding that invaded El Foa town from the eastern and southern parts of the town. Most of the affected families are living in appalling conditions and lacking basic services including WASH, ES-NFI, Food and Health. They only rely on supports being provided by local communities through communal donation. While most of affected families have taken refuge in public places such as schools and mosques, some were reported staying with their relatives. They have lost most of their properties and assets including food and household items.

For all affected people, their urgent needs were prioritized in sequence order as shelter, foods, water, health, and environmental sanitation. To fulfil these needs, the assessment team has come up with a set of recommendations and an action plan that includes the following: