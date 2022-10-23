Assessment of GIS for the population and housing census and agricultural census in the Sudan

E/ESCWA/CL4.SIT/2022/TP.2

Key messages

Geospatial information technologies have greatly improved and become more accessible and affordable, making hand-drawn maps less used.

In the 2010 census round and even more in this current 2020 round, countries adopted these new technologies with varying levels of success.

With the right mix of resources and skills, countries can greatly improve their map production and field monitoring to collect precise and quality data on population, housing and agriculture holdings to build a well-structured geographic database.

For a successful mapping exercise, it is recommended that the Sudan Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) build a strong team skilled in imagery and remote sensing and equipped with the appropriate tools for imagery processing.

Capacity-building in imagery processing and external technical assistance have to be considered.

For the mapping activities in its upcoming census, CBS plans to adopt an integrated electronic system composed of geographic information system tools (GIS) and tablets for updating the boundaries of enumeration area and the numbering of buildings.

Executive summary

Geospatial information methodologies and technologies have been adopted by national statistics offices (NSOs), including in many developing countries, with the recognition that the appropriate use and application of these technologies is beneficial to the efficient preparation, enumeration, processing and dissemination of population and housing censuses, and ultimately their overall quality. Today, virtually every NSO uses a geographic information system (GIS) to create digital maps, create and maintain databases, disseminate geostatistical products and provide a wide range of services. Statistical-geospatial infrastructure supporting censuses and statistical activities is particularly recognized as an enabler for facilitating data sharing and improving the availability and access of country information in support of evidence-based decision making and sustainable development.

The United Nations has indeed recommended that countries build, develop and strengthen their geospatial information infrastructures in support of census and statistical activities, 1 Cf. In-depth review of developing geospatial information services based on official statistics, Note by the United Kingdom Office for National Statistics, CES, 2016, ECE/CES/2016/7. and recognize that the adoption of a geographic-based approach with full integration of statistical and geospatial information offers an opportunity for countries to modernize their national statistical systems and official statistics1 and build their capacities to manage the challenges of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

It is in this vein that the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) in the Sudan aims to use innovative geospatial information technologies in support of its upcoming census, in accordance with United Nations recommendations and taking into account its specific national circumstances. In this regard, the Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) has commissioned this assessment report that identifies the scope and gaps of the existing geospatial infrastructure within CBS, with guidelines on how to use geospatial information technologies at every stage of the census, and identify the resources and capacities for their implementation and monitoring.