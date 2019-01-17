African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur - Report of the Secretary-General (S/2019/44) [EN/AR]
from UN Security Council
Published on 14 Jan 2019 — View Original
I. Introduction
- The present report is submitted pursuant to Security Council resolution 2429 (2018), by which the Council extended the mandate of the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) until 30 June 2019 and requested me to report, every 90 days, on its implementation. The report provides an update on and analysis of the conflict, the political situation and the operational environment in Darfur for the period from 4 October 2018 to 3 January 2019. It outlines activities undertaken in accordance with the indicators of achievement for the benchmarks for the mission’s exit and highlights the main challenges to the effective implementation of the mandate. It also provides an update on the progress made by UNAMID in implementing the recommendations contained in the special report of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission and the Secretary-General of the United Nations on the strategic review of UNAMID (S/2018/530).