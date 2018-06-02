African Development Bank to provide US $7 million to Sudan for rural livelihoods’ adaptation to climate change in the Horn of Africa II

The African Development Bank Director General for East Africa, Gabriel Negatu, and Sudan’s State Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Magdi Yassin, presided over the signing ceremony of a grant agreement (Rural Livelihoods’ Adaptation to Climate Change in the Horn of Africa II) of about US $7 million on May 23, 2018 during the African Development Bank Annual Meetings in Busan, Korea.

The project seeks to improve the resilience of pastoral and agro-pastoral communities to climate change in the Horn of Africa by introducing adaptation strategies to reduce the negative impacts of climate change, strengthen the capacity of their households to cope with climate hazards, and assist them in managing the risks of drought.

This project is aligned with the Bank’s priorities and strategies including environmentally sustainable growth, as articulated in its Ten Year Strategy 2013-2022, and empowering and assisting communities to adapt to climate change as put forth in its Climate Change Action Plan.

This multinational project is consistent with the regional integration priority of the High 5s. In addition, it will also enhance food security and thereby contribute to the Feed Africa priority of the High 5s, and Improve the quality of life for the people of Africa.

The State Minister of Finance and Economic Planning emphasized the capital importance of this project in building resilience to climate change and managing drought in Sudan, which, he noted faces significant social, economic and environmental fragility risks, including conflict and lack of adequate infrastructure that exacerbate environmental degradation resulting from changes in land-use patterns, rapid demographic growth and frequent droughts, among other things. This project intervention, he said, could not have come at a better time.

For his part, Negatu reiterated the Bank’s commitment to addressing adaptation, mitigation, capacity-building, and related challenges, while simultaneously ensuring that development throughout Africa brings economic growth, social justice and prosperity to all segments of society. He further noted that the Bank has made a commitment to deploy 40% of its own resources per year by 2020 to strengthen its support for climate change activities.