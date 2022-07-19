Ad hoc Nutrition Sector Meeting Minutes: HRP 2023 targeting, 28th June 2022

The ad hoc meeting was held to discuss two main agenda:

• Nutrition sector current and the 2023 HRP targeting approach

• Monthly reporting and supplies availability monitoring at site levels

Agenda 1: 2023 HRP targeting:

Partners were informed that on 23 June, the Inter-sector coordinators Group (ISCG) held a meeting organized by OCHA to discuss the 2023 HRP targeting. OCHA presented the global guidance that prioritizes targeting based on severity scale of 4 (critical) and 5 (catastrophic). In view of this, sector coordinators were requested to consult their respective sector members (SAG and partners and in general) to review it is current targeting methods with an aim of improving targeting in 2023. Sector coordinators were also requested to consult the global clusters to have further guidance and provide feedback to OCHA by 30th June. Given the new approaches suggested to targeting, partners were consulted to provide their inputs/ recommendations for improving targeting.

In the process of the discussions/consultation, the sector coordination team updated partners on the nutrition sector 2022 humanitarian needs overview (HNO) people in need estimation process with a particular attention to targeting methodology that was guided by the following:

• Physiological condition of beneficiaries: PLW

• Aged of the beneficiaries: Children under-five

• All the 5-nutrition sector severity scale (2-5) were included in the targeting

• % (treatment coverage of SAM, SAM with MC and TSFP, IYCF, MNP) were agreed by all partners and uniformly applied to all localities and sector severity scales 2-5 since there is no locality that fell in severity scale 1 in 2022 classification.

Partners discussed OCHA’s recommendation targeting for severity scale 4 and 5 only. Partners acknowledged the importance of targeting and prioritization. However, partners highlighted the following:

• Considerations for special groups (IDPs and refugees): Protracted crises and increased emergencies in some localities have led to increased number of displaced populations that are vulnerable to malnutrition thus previous severity categorization of localities may not reflect current acute malnutrition caseload.

• Nutritional needs in newly accessible areas in some Kordofan and Darfur states areas were previously based on incomprehensive assessments due to limited accessibility. The lack of understanding of nutrition needs of those vulnerable populations makes it very difficult to appropriately categorize according to severity classifications

• In some localities in severity scale 2 and 3 there are nutrition sites indicating increasing admission/deteriorating nutrition situation. For example, over 23% sites in localities that indicated decrease or stable admissions between Jan to Apr 2022 depicted increasing trend. Moreover, targeting areas in severity scales 4 and 5 can trigger worsening of malnutrition in previously categorized severity 2 and 3 areas leading to the increasing of severity 4 and 5 localities

• Multi-sectoral (FSL, health, nutrition and WASH) vulnerability can improve targeting to impactfully reduce underlying causes of malnutrition

Since there is no commitment that SAM/MAM cases in severity 1,2 and 3 will be funded through other mechanisms outside the HRP (unless confirmed by OCHA and the lead partners-UNICEF, WFP and WHO) the nutrition sector targeting in 2023 will continue cover severity scale 2 to 5. In case OCHA and Humanitarian country Team (HCT) and other stakeholders will accept the use of Severity scale 4 and 5 in humanitarian response targeting and prioritization in in 2023, the HCT will have to endorse this shift.

Proposed improvement in nutrition sector targeting in 2023:

• While acknowledging the need for improving nutrition targeting in the 2023 humanitarian response, the severity scale 2 to 5, nutrition sector targeting prioritization will be done guided as follows.

o Assigning weighting (higher % targeting than the overall national average) to localities with severity score 4 and 5)

o Assigning high weighting (Higher % targeting than the national average will also be given to localities that have reported increased admissions in 2022 compared other localities

o Targeting will also prioritize localities/areas where services is already existing and expand to new sites when absolutely needed given limited resources.

A consensus was reached among sector partners on the suggested improvement in nutrition sector targeting for 2023 HRP. Partners were informed that if the recommendations from the GNC were in line with the suggested improvements, the sector will be sharing the endorsed targeting to OCHA. Lastly, the nutrition sector consulted the GNC, and feedback was that it supported the sector targeting improvement suggestions. However, the GNC emphasized on the need to advocate with key stakeholders before the HRP process begins.

Action point: Sector endorsed improvement in nutrition sector targeting for the 2023 HRP be submitted to OCHA for update and information.

Agenda 2a: Monthly early warning and early action tool for OTP, SC and TSFP new admissions.

Partners were re-oriented on monthly early warning and early action tool for CMAM sites’ new admissions that was previously presented and discussed in April 2022. By then, the monitoring tool was approved by NIS TWG and SAG. However, partners during the meeting in April 2022, that was organized purposely to it review and approval by partners- it was noted that the requested information was readily available. It was noted that, what was important was strengthening sharing of the data by respective agencies.

The nutrition sector coordinator updated partners that, the coordination team followed up monthly data with the respective agencies and noted that, there are still huge challenges in getting information in a timely manner. For an example, the May 2022 update was not yet received as we begin July end of this week.

Given the evolving nutrition situation in the country exacerbated by the dry spell, partners agreed on the importance that critical information must be fast tracked for early warning and early actions. The tool will be completed by partners (NGOs both national and International) and submitted to the subnational coordinator copying the sector at national level. The information will be used to analyze situation at site, locality, state and national level, understand trends and highlight spikes in admissions and take early actions.

It was agreed that, the early warning and early action tool will collect the nutrition information during the peak hunger gap (June to Oct) and then will be shelved as situation improves.

Action point: Sector to start asking partners to submit the information beginning June 27, 2022

Action point: FMOH to send a note to all SMOH nutrition departments in the State to facilitated implementation at state level.

Agenda 2b: Monthly Supplies tracking tool:

To compliment nutrition sector core supply pipeline updates at the national level, the monthly supply tracking tool was developed and approved by SAG and partners in April 2022. Supply availability in NGOs’ operational sites, estimated at 45% and 48% of OTP and TSFP sites respectively, will be reported by partners on monthly basis. Partners agreed to provide status updates on supply stockout beginning from April, May and June and then by 10th of each subsequent month.

Action point:

• Sector to share monthly supply tracking tool with sector partners

• Sector partners to provide monthly supply stockout status for April, May and June by July 14th, 2022

• NSCT to compile and brief partners on supply

• Sector partners to submit monthly supply tool on the 10th of each subsequent month