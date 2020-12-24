ACT Alliance / Caritas Appeal: Humanitarian Response to Ethiopian Refugees in East Sudan - SDN201 - EA35 /2020

In early November 2020, the Ethiopia region (Tigray) was affected by incidents of armed conflicts due to the military and political confrontation between federal and regional forces in Tigray region. Eastern Sudan has received many refugees through various border points. Sudan has received over 52,200 new Ethiopian refugees as of December 20th.

Act Alliance in joint collaboration with Caritas Internationalis, with respectively the Norwegian Church Aid (NCA) and CAFOD acting as lead agencies, is launching the Humanitarian Response to Ethiopian Refugees in East Sudan, aiming to reach a total of 30 000 individuals (12,900 females and 17,100 males) with a total budget of € 1,579,578, targeting WASH, Energy and Environment, Integrated GBV and psychosocial support sectors.