02 Dec 2019

ACCORD conducts Mediation and Conflict Prevention Training for Sudanese Women from the Blue Nile and Nuba Mountains Regions

Report
from African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes
Published on 28 Nov 2019 View Original

BY RHODA MWENDE KIILU

Building the capacities of women from the Blue Nile and Nuba Mountains regions in mediation and conflict prevention.

ACCORD in partnership with the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Mediation Support Unit (MSU) held a three-day basic mediation training for Sudanese Women from the Blue Nile and Nuba Mountains regions from the 11 to 14 November 2019 in Juba, South Sudan. The training is the outcome of an assessment conducted jointly by IGAD MSU and ACCORD in 2017, focusing on conflict prevention and women’s resolution capabilities in Somalia, South Sudan and Sudan. The assessment was conducted in order to understand the existing capacities, role and impact of women’s participation in peace processes, and to develop tailored capacity building interventions and training to engage in peace processes.

The main objective of the training was to equip women from Blue Nile and Nuba Mountains regions in Mediation and Conflict Prevention. The training was also designed to strengthen the participants’ understanding of the concepts of mediation, negotiation and facilitation. These skills are key, given that Sudan is currently undergoing peace talks. The training provided and enhanced the skills of the women in the areas of dialogue, and mediation to allow for them to more effectively resolve any conflicts that may arise within their communities.

Furthermore, the training enabled Sudanese women, at a grassroots-level, and from different backgrounds to gain a better understanding of the tools needed to examine conflict in Sudan. The sessions on conflict analysis, mediation and negotiation strengthened the capacities of the women and enhanced their understanding of their role as women in mediation and conflict prevention. The participants indicated that the lessons learned from the training had opened them to the opportunities available to them as women in mediation and conflict prevention.

ACCORD and IGAD will continue to collaborate in building the capacities of women in the IGAD region to ensure that women are engaged in peace processes as well as contribute to sustained peace efforts within the respective member states.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.