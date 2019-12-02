ACCORD conducts Mediation and Conflict Prevention Training for Sudanese Women from the Blue Nile and Nuba Mountains Regions

BY RHODA MWENDE KIILU

Building the capacities of women from the Blue Nile and Nuba Mountains regions in mediation and conflict prevention.

ACCORD in partnership with the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Mediation Support Unit (MSU) held a three-day basic mediation training for Sudanese Women from the Blue Nile and Nuba Mountains regions from the 11 to 14 November 2019 in Juba, South Sudan. The training is the outcome of an assessment conducted jointly by IGAD MSU and ACCORD in 2017, focusing on conflict prevention and women’s resolution capabilities in Somalia, South Sudan and Sudan. The assessment was conducted in order to understand the existing capacities, role and impact of women’s participation in peace processes, and to develop tailored capacity building interventions and training to engage in peace processes.

The main objective of the training was to equip women from Blue Nile and Nuba Mountains regions in Mediation and Conflict Prevention. The training was also designed to strengthen the participants’ understanding of the concepts of mediation, negotiation and facilitation. These skills are key, given that Sudan is currently undergoing peace talks. The training provided and enhanced the skills of the women in the areas of dialogue, and mediation to allow for them to more effectively resolve any conflicts that may arise within their communities.

Furthermore, the training enabled Sudanese women, at a grassroots-level, and from different backgrounds to gain a better understanding of the tools needed to examine conflict in Sudan. The sessions on conflict analysis, mediation and negotiation strengthened the capacities of the women and enhanced their understanding of their role as women in mediation and conflict prevention. The participants indicated that the lessons learned from the training had opened them to the opportunities available to them as women in mediation and conflict prevention.

ACCORD and IGAD will continue to collaborate in building the capacities of women in the IGAD region to ensure that women are engaged in peace processes as well as contribute to sustained peace efforts within the respective member states.