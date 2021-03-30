ACCORD and IGAD conduct a mediation and negotiation workshop on the engagement of the Sudanese peace process negotiators of the Hold-Out Groups and SPLMN-N

By Marisha Ramdeen

Supporting Regional Economic Communities strengthen efforts for effective peace processes in Sudan

ACCORD and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Mediation Support Unit (MSU) collaborated on a Mediation and Negotiation Workshop on the ‘Engagement of the Sudanese Peace Process Negotiators of the Hold-Out Groups and SPLM-N’. The training took place from 26 – 28 March 2021 in Nairobi, Kenya.

The training was implemented at a time where Sudan’s transitional government is undertaking efforts to shift from the autocratic regime to a more democratic regime, one which embraces democratic processes and tenants which include but not limited to inclusion. Following the December 2018 revolution, and a major shift of political power in Sudan, many opposition groups have been engaged by the Transitional government. Non-signatories to the agreement, in particular the SPLM-N and SLA groups, who seek to resolve the secularization issue, have been brought together to enable dialogue for their effective participation in the peace process.

The training was an opportunity for the SPLM-N hold out groups to reflect on the Juba Peace Process, as well as learn, and address challenges as that were encountered during the process. The training module focused on the conceptualisation, understanding, and practices of mediation and negotiation. The sessions also included group work that explored shared experiences in negotiation practices. The thematic focus enabled the participants to engage further on the value of mediation, negotiation, as well as the ways in which to address deadlocks.

This training contributed towards strengthening the skills and capacities of the SPLM-N negotiating team in the Juba Peace Process. ACCORD and IGAD MSU will continue to collaborate in support of strengthening mediation processes in the IGAD region.