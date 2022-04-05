Access to Land and Tenure - October 2021

KEY MESSAGES FOR POLICY AND PROGRAMMING

The Native Administration is a crucial local institution for resolving land conflicts and should be supported by the government and actors in Sudan to scale up their mediation role in land disputes.

International actors should prioritize support to the establishment of the transitional justice institutions set out in the JPA: the National Land Commission and the Darfur Land Commission. Support is needed to develop clear mandates, institutional and administrative frameworks in order to address the critical issue of unlawful land occupation in Darfur.

Pilots should furthermore be considered to inform, foresee and tackle land arbitration problems before implementation across Darfur.

To build lasting peace, the Government and other actors in Sudan must also consider the rights to land of the ‘secondary occupants’ in addition to the rights of the displaced population.

Individual land registration has dominated action on land tenure reform in Sub-Saharan Africa, but actors should explore alternatives to securing land tenure for the most disadvantaged groups. Individual titling procedures have had minimal reach and will have a limited ability to reduce conflict in the short term.

Secure tenure of agricultural land is key to progress towards a durable solution. Actors should support efforts to improve conditions for agricultural land tenants and explore ways to make renting land more affordable and tenancies more secure.

Customary and statutory tenure arrangements should provide the same opportunities to community members irrespective of gender. Sudan policymakers need to push for the recognition of women’s rights to access and own land.