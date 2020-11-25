ACAPS Briefing Note: Sudan: Humanitarian impact of multiple protracted crises (24 November 2020)

Key considerations:

Sudan is affected by a combination of political and economic instability, conflict, climate change-related shocks, and endemics.

It is also hosting an additional 30,000 refugees fleeing the crisis in Ethiopia.

In 2020, Sudan’s economy suffered a sharp decline, resulted in an estimated 9.6 million people facing Crisis (IPC Phase 3) and above levels of food insecurity.

Rising numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases are likely to result in the re-introduction of curfews, travel restrictions, and other containment measures.

Limitations include difficulties on frequent needs assessments in remote parts of Sudan.