ACAPS Briefing Note: Sudan - Floods (22 August 2019)

As of 20 August, some 179,000 people have been affected by heavy rains and flooding across 15 states in Sudan according to the government’s Humanitarian Aid Commission. Worst affected is White Nile state with nearly 66,500 people who are impacted by flooding. Flood water destroyed or damaged at least 34,500 homes and impacted WASH and health facilities. Additionally, thousands of livestock have been killed which is likely to affect livelihoods and food security, especially of poor households.

Particularly vulnerable are the South Sudanese refugees and Sudanese IDP’s whose living conditions were already dire before the onset of the crisis. Most urgent needs reported are shelter, WASH, health and food assistance (OCHA 20/08/2019).