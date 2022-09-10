ACAPS Briefing Note - Sudan: Floods, 09 September 2022

CRISIS IMPACT OVERVIEW

Since the rainy season started in June, heavy rains have been causing flash floods across Sudan (OCHA accessed 04/09/2022; AA 20/08/2022). As at 20 August, the cumulative rainfall was over 100% higher than the long-term average in central, western, and eastern Sudan (FEWS NET 30/08/2022). The floods have affected 16 of the 18 states in the country. The most affected states are Central Darfur, Gedaref, Kassala, River Nile, South Darfur, West Darfur, and White Nile (Sudan Tribune 27/08/2022; OCHA 28/08/2022). The floods have also affected Blue Nile state, but there is no information about the extent of the damage in this area (OCHA 23/08/2022).

As at 5 September, the floods had killed more than 100 people, affected more than 278,500 people across the country, and totally or partially damaged over 58,600 houses (OCHA 05/09/2022; OCHA accessed 06/09/2022). Flooding had also damaged nearly 1,100 health facilities (of which 40 had been totally destroyed), over 650 water sources, and 4,800 latrines. More than 2,000 livestock had perished, and over 12,000 hectares of agricultural land had been destroyed (OCHA 06/09/2022). As at 29 August, 136,000 people had been displaced from the flood-affected states (Al-Monitor 29/08/2022).

On 21 August, the Sudanese Government announced a state of emergency in Aj Jazira,

Kassala, River Nile, South Darfur, West Kordofan, and White Nile states because of the floods (Crisis24 21/08/2022; Independent Arabia 26/08/2022).

The risk of flash floods is expected to persist between 6–13 September, with the likelihood of rainfall in eastern Sudan being heavy to very heavy, and weather conditions in the southern and central parts of Sudan are expected to be wetter than average (ICPAC accessed 06/09/2022).

As at 1 September, water remained above critical levels in Ed Deim and Shandi water sta-tions in River Nile state and above flooding levels in Atbara water station (River Nile state) and Khartoum water station (Khartoum state), both along the Nile River (OCHA 06/09/2022; Sudan Akhbar 30/08/2022). Local authorities are asking people living in these areas to re-main vigilant (Independent Arabia 26/08/2022; BBC 23/08/2022).