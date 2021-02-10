ACAPS Briefing Note: Sudan: Displacement resulting from conflict (08 February 2021)

CRISIS IMPACT OVERVIEW

• On 15 January, armed clashes broke out between members of Arab and Masalit tribes in and around Ag Geneina, West Darfur’s state capital. Attacks on three Krinding IDP camps and other areas on the outskirts of Ag Geneina resulted in the displacement of 108,800 people to Ag Geneina town and surrounding villages. 65,800 displaced people are sheltering in 52 centres across Ag Geneina town. The violence has killed 400 people and injured over 470 (WFP 29/01/2021; DTM 01/02/2021; 03/02/2021). The overall security situation in Ag Geneina remains calm, but tensions are high and protests continue to cut off access and supply routes to the town (OCHA 03/02/2021).

• The intercommunal violence, which was sparked by the fatal stabbings of two men in a local market, escalated into widespread fighting involving armed militias and continued for three days (OCHA 20/01/2021; Al Jazeera 17/01/2021). Intercommunal tensions between Arab and non-Arab groups have resulted in violent clashes and population displacements in West Darfur since 2017, with incidents increasing towards the end of 2020 (Reuters 01/01/2020; OCHA 17/01/2021).

• Displaced people are sheltering in schools and other public buildings across Ag Geneina and in surrounding villages. Protection, shelter and non-food items (NFIs), WASH, food, and health are key priorities (OCHA 20/01/2021; DTM 20/01/2021; OCHA 28/01/2021). The majority of those affected by the violence were already living in contexts of protracted displacement as a result of the 2003–2009 Darfur conflict.

• On 18 January, violent clashes between Fallata and Rizeigat tribes displaced 19,300 people in South Darfur. The situation has stabilised since 25 January with the deployment of security forces in the area (OCHA 28/01/2021). Attacks by armed militia in Jebel Marra, North Darfur, between 24–31 January displaced a further 22,000 people (OCHA 04/02/2021). These separate incidents of violence in Darfur raise concerns about the imminent risk of further violence in the region (OHCHR 22/01/2021).