ACAPS Briefing Note - Sudan: Displacement due to conflict in Blue Nile state, 28 July 2022

CRISIS IMPACT OVERVIEW

• The latest intercommunal violence in Blue Nile state began on 13 July 2022, between members of the Hausa tribe on one side and the Hamaj and Berta tribes on the other, in Gabal Hamad and Village 7, Wad Al Mahi locality. Clashes broke out following the death of two individuals from the Hamaj tribe (IOM 22/07/2022).

• On 14 July, intercommunal violence continued between Berta and Hausa tribesmen across Ganis town and other parts of Ar Rusayris locality, Blue Nile state. On 15–16 July, the violence spread to Ed Damazine town within Blue Nile state (The Guardian 17/07/2022; Al Bawaba 21/07/2022; TWP 19/07/2022).

• On 16 July, the Sudanese Government deployed the military and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces to bring stability to the region. It also banned gatherings in the towns of Ar Rusayris and Ed Damazine. The local governor had previously banned gatherings and marches for one month on 15 July (The Guardian 17/07/2022; Al Jazeera 17/07/2022). The Sudanese Government also imposed a one-month nightly curfew starting on 19 July (OCHA 25/07/2022). Despite these measures, clashes broke out again on 20 July in Ganis and Ar Rusayris towns over a robbery attempt but did not cause displacement (IOM 25/07/2022; OCHA 21/07/2022).

• As at 25 July, the violence had killed at least 90 individuals and injured more than 300 (IOM 25/07/2022). It had also led to the displacement of 31,000 people from Ganis (Ar Rusayris locality) to other areas within Blue Nile state and to neighbouring Aj Jazira, Sennar, and White Nile states.

Among the 31,000 displaced, 12,600 are in Blue Nile state (within or outside Ed Damazine locality), around 12,800 have sought refuge in Sennar state, 4,500 are in White Nile state, and over 1,200 are in Aj Jazira state (OCHA 25/ 07/2022). People are sheltering in schools and other public facilities or are hosted by family and friends. Among the IDPs, there are more than 3,400 people with disabilities (IOM 25/07/2022). Priority needs for the displaced include food, WASH, health assistance, and NFIs, including mattresses and blankets (IOM 22/07/2022; OCHA 21/07/2022).

• As at June, there were no incidents of displacement resulting from the violence in Blue Nile state (OCHA 15/07/2022).

ANTICIPATED SCALE AND SCOPE

• The likelihood of more violence is significant. The military coup in October 2021 created a security vacuum that has since increased the frequency of violent clashes resulting from disputes over land, livestock, access to water, and grazing (Al Jazeera 22/07/2022).

• Intercommunal violence is likely to increase during the harvest season (November–January) because of increasing competition over access to farming lands and disputes over scarce natural resources between pastoralists and farmers (FEWS NET 16/07/2022). An increase in violence is likely to result in further displacement and reduce the likelihood of IDPs being able to return.

• Blue Nile state borders Benishangul Gumuz region in Ethiopia. Because the Berta tribe lives on both sides of the border, violence has the potential to spread into this region (Al Jazeera 22/07/2022 and 19/07/2022).

• The number of IDPs in the various displacement sites is likely to change since the IDPs remain highly mobile and many have reported intending to move to another location, which will result in additional movements (IOM 25/07/2022). IDPs from Blue Nile normally go to Sennar or White Nile or cross the border into Ethiopia and South Sudan. Because of the logistical and security challenges associated with travelling long distances, most of the recent IDPs from Blue Nile remain displaced within the state (IOM 12/08/2021).