About DTM Sudan: Active Methodological Components 2022

DTM is a system to track and monitor displacement and population mobility. It is designed to regularly and systematically capture, process and disseminate information to provide a better understanding of the movements and evolving needs of displaced populations, whether on site or en route. Data collection strategies and tools are based on the DTM global methodology but have been adapted to reflect the context and population movements specific to Sudan.

This product outlines DTM's methodological components operating currently in Sudan namely, Mobility Tracking, Early Warning Flash Alerts and Emergency Event Tracking, Situation Assessments, Registration Activities, Flow Monitoring Registry and Integrated Location Assessment.