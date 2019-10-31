The 889th meeting of the AUPSC on the activities of the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) and the situation in Darfur

Adopted by the Peace and Security Council at its 889th meeting held on 24 October 2019, on the activities of the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) and the situation in Darfur,

The Peace and Security Council,

Recalling all its previous communiqués and press statements on the situation in Darfur and the activities of UNAMID, in particular, Communiqués [PSC/PR/COMM. (DCCCLXXXIV)] and [PSC/PR/COMM. (DCCCXXIX)] adopted at its 829th and 884th meetings held on 26 February 2019 and 10 October 2019, respectively, as well as UN Security Council resolutions 2363 (2017), 2296 (2016) and 2033 (2012);

Noting the statements by the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Liberia to the African Union, H.E. Ambassador Robert Y. Lormia II, in his capacity as the Chairperson of the PSC for the month of October 2019, and the Director for Peace and Security, Dr. Admore Kambudzi, as well as the briefing made by the UNAMID Joint Special Representative, Ambassador Kingsley Mamabolo on the activities of the UNAMID and the situation in Darfur; also noting the statements made by the Representatives of Sudan; Ethiopia, in its capacity as Chair of the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD); and South Africa in its capacity as African Member of the UN Security Council.

Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council:

Mindful of some sporadic skirmishes involving Sudanese Armed Forces and the Sudan Liberation Army-Abdul Wahid (SLA-AW) faction forces in the Jebel Marra area, as well as intermittent cases of inter-communal violence; acknowledges the relative calm prevailing in the Darfur region and encourages all parties to the conflict to welcome and unconditionally observe the ceasefire announced by Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman Burhan, Chairperson of the Sovereignty Council in the Presidential Decree 96 of 16 October 2019; stresses the need for stern measures to be taken against all those who continue to obstruct the peace process and appeals to the IGAD and the United Nations (UN) to continue to support efforts to end the current conflict in Darfur;

Welcomes the steady progress in the UNAMID drawdown process consistent with Communique [PSC/PR/COMM.(DCCCXLVI)] adopted by the PSC at its 846th meeting held on 13 June 2019 on the phased withdrawal of the UNAMID troops and their consolidation in the conflict affected areas of Jebel Marra; also welcomes, once again, the outcomes of the 27th UNAMID Tripartite Coordination Mechanism meeting held on 7 October 2019 in Khartoum, Sudan; looks forward to the recommendations of the Joint Task Force on the follow on mechanism that aims at assisting the Government of Sudan undertake its stated priorities, aims at addressing the grievances of the people of Darfur, especially through addressing conflict drivers including the governance concerns, security sector issues, proliferation of small arms, land complaints and human rights, as well as rule of law issues;

Commends the efforts being deployed by the Government of Sudan towards ensuring smooth UNAMID drawdown and, in this regard, urges the Sudan Government in cooperation with the AU and UN to agree on a comprehensive withdrawal roadmap and to ensure that the process is carefully sequenced, conditions based, and aligned with the priorities and timelines of the Government of Sudan, in order to safeguard the gains registered to date and maintain the current momentum in the Darfur peace process;

Also commends the women of Darfur, and Sudan as a whole, for their important contribution to the Sudan peace process and encourages them to persevere until their country fully restores durable peace and stability;

Condemns the continuing violations of human rights in the Darfur region, including sexual and gender based violence against women and girls, particularly in the camps for internally displaced persons (IDPs) and, in this respect, underscores the importance of effectively fighting impunity and promoting justice for the victims of the violations;

Re-affirms the continued AU support to the current dialogue process between the Government of Sudan and the armed movements from Darfur, Blue Nile and Kordofan States;

Appeals to the members of the international community to continue to support the transition process in Sudan and, in this regard, encourages, once again, all those concerned to lift all sanctions imposed against Sudan and to de-list the country from the list of state –sponsors of terrorism, in order to boost the current momentum in the transition process and to create conducive conditions for economic recovery, growth and stability in the country;

Commends UNAMID for the efforts being deployed in the context of its overall mandate; also commends in particular, the UN-AU Joint Special Representative, as well as all the men and women serving in the Mission, for their unwavering commitment to the cause of peace in Darfur and Sudan as a whole, and encourages them to persevere until durable peace is fully restored in the Darfur region;

Pays tribute to the UNAMID troop and police contributing countries for their commitment to the cause of peace, security and stability in Sudan and the Continent;

Encourages UNAMID to continue to deploy all necessary efforts aimed at ensuring its smooth transition from a peacekeeping mission to a peacebuilding mission and, in this context, appeals members of the international community, who are in a position to do so, to continue extending financial and material support to this end;

Decides to undertake a field mission to Sudan and Darfur, in particular, in early 2020 as part of the overall efforts aimed at contributing towards promotion of peace in Sudan;

Notes the UN Security Council resolution 2479 (2019) which extended, until 31 October 2019, the mandate of the UNAMID and further requests that the UN Security Council considers extends the UNAMID mandate, in line with the PSC Communique [PSC/PR/COMM.(DCCCXLVI)] adopted at its 846th meeting held on 13 June 2019, as well as taking into account the current disposition of the Transitional Government of Sudan on the matter;