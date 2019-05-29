852nd meeting of the AU Peace and Security Council on the situation in the Sudan

Adopted by the Peace and Security Council at its 852nd meeting held on 27 May 2019, on the situation in The Sudan,

The Peace and Security Council,

Recalling the relevant provisions of the July 2000 AU Constitutive Act, the July 2002 Protocol Relating to the Establishment of the Peace and Security Council of the African Union, in particular Article 2 establishing the PSC as the standing decision-making organ for the prevention, management and resolution of conflict in Africa, and the January 2007 African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance;

Also recalling Decisions AHG/Dec.141(XXXV) and AHG/Dec.142(XXXV), adopted by the 35th Ordinary Session of the OAU Assembly of Heads of State and Government held in Algiers, Algeria, from 12 to 14 July 1999; the Declaration on the Framework for an OAU Response to Unconstitutional Change of Government, adopted by the 36th Ordinary Session of the OAU Assembly of Heads of State and Government held in Lomé, Togo, from 10 to 12 July 2000 (the Lomé Declaration); the Solemn Declaration of the 50th OAU/AU Anniversary adopted in Addis Ababa on 25 May 2013; the Assembly decision AU/Dec.269.(XVI) on the Prevention of Unconstitutional Changes of Government and Strengthening the Capacity of the African Union to Manage such Situations, adopted by the 14th ordinary session of the Assembly of the Union held in Addis Ababa, on 1 and 2 February 2010;

Further recalling its communiqués [PSC/PR/COMM.(DCCCXL)] and [PSC/PR/COMM.(DCCCXLVI)] adopted at its 840th and 846th meetings held, respectively on 15 April 2019 and 30 April 2019 on the situation in the Republic of The Sudan; specifically recalling the provisions of paragraph 5 of the communique of its 846th meeting, in which Council decided to extend the deadline for an additional period of up to sixty (60) days for the military in The Sudan to hand over power to a civilian-led Transitional Authority, and paragraph 7 of the same communique that requested the Chairperson of the Commission to report to the Council every three weeks and as the need arises, on the progress made, with a view to enable Council to assess the situation on the ground in The Sudan, bearing in mind that Council shall, at any time deemed appropriate in view of the prevailing circumstances in the country, take the necessary measures, including imposition of sanctions, in line with article 7(g) of its Protocol;

Noting the statement by the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Rwanda to the African Union, H.E. Ambassador Hope Tumukunde Gasatura, in her capacity as the Chairperson of the PSC for the month of May 2019, and the briefing made by the Chairperson of the AU Commission, H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, pursuant to paragraph 7 of the communiqué of its 846th meeting; also noting the statements made by the Representatives of The Sudan and Ethiopia, as the country chairing the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD);

Reiterating, once again, the legitimate aspirations of the Sudanese people to the opening of the political space in order to be able to democratically design and choose institutions that are representative and respectful of freedoms and human rights; Reaffirming the continued solidarity of the African Union with the people of The Sudan in their aspirations to constitutional framework and institutions that will allow The Sudan to make progress in its efforts towards the democratic transformation of the country;

Expressing, once again, its deep concern over the situation in The Sudan following the military takeover of power, on 11 April 2019, and its impact on the country, the region and the Continent, in a context where The Sudan already faces challenges;

Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council: