13 Jun 2019

770 homes swept away by North Darfur flash floods

Report
from Radio Dabanga
Published on 12 Jun 2019 View Original

At least 770 homes have been completely destroyed and hundreds more damaged by flash floods that swept through some of the most vulnerable areas of South Darfur on Monday.

At least 420 homes were reportedly destroyed by floods in camp Rwanda for the displaced in Tawila locality.

Camp sheikhs told Radio Dabanga that the floods that swept through the camp also partially destroyed 200 houses, and caused the collapse of 1,000 latrines.

They reported that three children sustained injuries when a house collapsed but their condition was stable after being taken to hospital.

Sarafaya

The floods also destroyed and damaged 350 houses at Sarafaya area, 25 kilometres west of the North Darfur capital of El Fasher.

The sheikhs called for urgent action to help the camp residents who have lost their homes and are now living in the open.

The destruction of latrines is especially concerning from a health and sanitation aspect, as stagnant floodwater can become contaminated with sewage, leading to the spread of infectious diseases.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.