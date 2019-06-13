770 homes swept away by North Darfur flash floods

At least 770 homes have been completely destroyed and hundreds more damaged by flash floods that swept through some of the most vulnerable areas of South Darfur on Monday.

At least 420 homes were reportedly destroyed by floods in camp Rwanda for the displaced in Tawila locality.

Camp sheikhs told Radio Dabanga that the floods that swept through the camp also partially destroyed 200 houses, and caused the collapse of 1,000 latrines.

They reported that three children sustained injuries when a house collapsed but their condition was stable after being taken to hospital.

Sarafaya

The floods also destroyed and damaged 350 houses at Sarafaya area, 25 kilometres west of the North Darfur capital of El Fasher.

The sheikhs called for urgent action to help the camp residents who have lost their homes and are now living in the open.

The destruction of latrines is especially concerning from a health and sanitation aspect, as stagnant floodwater can become contaminated with sewage, leading to the spread of infectious diseases.