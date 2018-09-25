74,000 IDPs return to original villages in South Kordofan: HAC

September 24, 2018 (KHARTOUM) The Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) in South Kordofan said 74,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) have returned to their original villages in the state during the previous period.

In press statements on Sunday, HAC commissioner in South Kordofan Khidir Tawil Hussein said the voluntary return of IDPs is ongoing, stressing they would provide the returnees with the basic services including water, health and education.

He pointed out that the voluntary return operations target three categories including IDPs inside South Kordofan besides those residing in other Sudanese states as well as refugees in neighbouring countries.

Hussein added the returnees have resumed their normal lives in their places of origin, saying they started their farming activities.

Last June, the government of South Kordofan State said more than 192,000 people have returned to their original villages in the state since last year.

The Sudanese army has been fighting the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/North (SPLM-N) rebels in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan, also known as the Two Areas since 2011.

The SPLM-N is now divided into two factions: one led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu and the other led by Malik Agar. The rift emerged last year over the right of self-determination and other organisational issues.

Before the PSLM-N split, the Sudanese government and the Movement held 12 rounds of talks but they failed to reach a peace agreement.

Also, during the recent round of talks from 1 to 3 February, the Sudanese government and SPLM-N al-Hilu failed to reach a cessation of hostilities agreement.

The African mediation delinked the ceasefire and the humanitarian access and focused at this round only on the cessation of hostilities agreement.

However, differences between the sides emerged when Khartoum proposed that the cessation of hostilities be a step towards a permanent ceasefire and humanitarian access.

For its part, the SPLM-N al-Hilu said they want this agreement to be limited to the security arrangement, pointing they are not ready for the political process.

Also, on the humanitarian issue, they reiterated that they want the emergency relief to be delivered from outside Sudan.

(ST)