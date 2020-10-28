644 families of flood victims in Sudan benefit from Dar Al Ber's aid

DUBAI, 27th October, 2020 (WAM) -- Dar Al Ber Society provided financial support and food baskets to 644 Sudanese families, including 2,813 individuals, from the afflicted and those affected by the recent floods, in the city of Shendi and a number of villages in the southern countryside of the city, as part of the relief campaign that the Society launched last September.

Dar Al Ber delegation visited Sudan, to monitor and support the relief campaign for the people and the affected areas.

Muhammad Suhail Al-Muhairi, Executive Director of Dar Al-Bar, explained, "The visit of the Society's delegation included Abdul Karim Jaafar Al-Hassan, Director of Projects and Guarantees Department, and Abdul Aziz Al-Kamali, Director of the Research and Education Department.

The mission of the delegation focused on raising urgent reports on the conditions in the most affected areas and the extent of the damage as well as to inspect the conditions of those affected by the recent floods in Sudan, follow up the implementation of relief operations and supervise their direction with the partners of Dar Al Ber.

Also to monitor and follow up the workflow of the Emirati mobile field hospital, which was established by the Society and monitor the needs and requirements of the hospital closely, and other needs in various aspects, to alleviate the suffering that resulted from the disaster, which affected most of the states of Sudan.

For his part, Youssef Al-Yateem, Head of the Zakat and Projects sector at Dar Al Ber Society, said that the work programme of the field team in Sudan included meeting with the management of Al-Ihsan Charitable Organisation, learning about the conditions in the affected areas, reviewing the statistics on post-flood conditions, and the efforts that were accomplished in helping the affected areas and those affected by the floods.

The delegation also visited many affected areas in the Nile River State, within the villages of Mawais, Qulaia and Sardia Al Shaqalwe, for three consecutive days and attended and supervised the process of distributing foodstuffs and amounts of cash to those affected by the floods. As well as holding coordination meetings with the specialized committees in those areas, and listening to and knowing the current urgent needs to cope with the repercussions of the floods.

