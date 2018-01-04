5,000 displaced return to Turba, South Darfur

The Second Vice-President of Sudan, Hassabo Abdulrahman accompanied by the Wali of South Darfur, Adam El Faki, and the Sultan of the Fur tribe, Ahmed Hussein Ayoub Ali Dinar, attended the voluntary return of 5,000 displaced people at Turba in El Wehda locality South Darfur on Sunday.

Addressing a mass rally on the occasion, Abdulrahman affirmed Sudan’s commitment to implementation of the voluntary repatriation project and helping the returnees, the official Sudan News Agency (SUNA) reports.

Abdulrahman called on all the people of Darfur to be positive in presenting such initiatives. He lauded the role of Saudi Arabia and the State of Qatar in boosting the peace process and establishing model villages for the displaced people and refugees.

Funding

He also voiced appreciation for funding from Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, the Arab League, the African Union, and the USA to supporting the voluntary repatriation and peace efforts in Darfur.

Abdulrahman reiterated Sudan’s commitment to the method of dialogue instead of violence, war and tribal dispute, and asserted the government's adherence to implementation of the project for collection of weapons.

Returnees

El Shafee Abdallah, leading member of the Darfur Camps Coordination Committee Abdallah said the Darfuris hope 2018 will be a year of restored freedom, justice, and a genuine and comprehensive secure situation in Sudan.

“We wish that all displaced people will be able to return to their place of origin in peace,” he told Radio Dabanga. “And that the perpetrators of crimes against humanity and genocide, including President Omar Al Bashir may be arrested, and brought to trial before the International Criminal Court in The Hague.”

Refugees

The last group of 402 Sudanese refugees in from the Central African Republic (CAR) arrived in South Darfur on Monday

Mubarak Zakariya, the deputy commissioner of refugees said on Wednesday the returnees from CAR will be arranged for transfer to Dafak area of El Radoom locality which has already been reached by 1,039 refugees.

About 3,500 Sudanese refugees fled from South Darfur to the Central African Republic during fighting between the Government and the movements in 2007.

The Central African Government and UNHCR have provided protection and assistance to Sudanese refugees at the Camp Beladma Awaka near Bembere, where they have been living since 2010.