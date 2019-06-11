11 Jun 2019

30 civil society organisation call for urgent UN Security Council action to prevent further bloodshed in Sudan

Report
from Sudan Consortium
Published on 11 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (62.08 KB)Full letter

(11 June 2019) The undersigned, 30 civil society organisations from around the world, are writing to you at a critical time, the fate of the Sudanese people hangs in the balance and bold leadership is needed to prevent further violence and support those seeking democratic change in Sudan.

The situation in Sudan is at a critical juncture. There is an immediate and urgent need for intervention to restore civilian rule in Sudan and to address the demands made by protesters since December 2018. The moment that held so much promise for the brave people of Sudan who exercised their democratic right to clamor for change through peaceful protest now seems to be turning to a more oppressive context.

Read the full letter.

