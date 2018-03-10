10 Mar 2018

26 new suspected cholera cases in Jebel Marra, Central Darfur

Report
from Radio Dabanga
Published on 06 Mar 2018 View Original

Medical isolation units receiving people suffering from ‘acute watery diarrhoea’ reported 26 new cases in western Jebel Marra in Central Darfur yesterday.

New cases of what is suspected to be cholera appeared in the isolation wards in Nierteti, Kuweila, Korifal and Mara, a voluntary worker reported to Radio Dabanga.

The centre in Kuweila recorded eight new cases while the centre in Mara recorded seven cases. Nierteti Hospital received three new cases and Korifal’s isolation ward recorded two new cases on Monday.

The volunteer explained that the total number of cases held at these four centres in Nierteti and eastern Nierteti reached 88 patients by Monday. The four units held 77 patients on Saturday, people reported to Radio Dabanga during the weekend.

In the meantime the state Health Ministry has taken precautionary measures to combat the spread of the disease. Drinking water is being chlorinated and health teams are visiting the areas of concern in coordination with a number of local and international organisations.

According to cases reported to this station, the death toll in Nierteti this year amounts to 20 people. Eighteen people were reported to have died from acute watery diarrhoea in Nierteti in February, and two people in this month so far.

‘Acute watery diarrhoea’ is the term the Sudanese authorities and several international organisations use for the disease of which the spread turned into epidemic proportions last year. Doctors and epidemiologists at the time independently confirmed the cases of “diarrhoea” to be cholera.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Improved Training section makes it easier to find the opportunities you are looking for

KEY POINTS

We’ve improved our search filters to make finding training opportunities easier.

New tabs allow you to discover free and online courses in one click.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.