17 Dec 2018

244 Sudanese refugees return to North Darfur from Chad

Report
from Sudan Tribune
Published on 14 Dec 2018 View Original

December 14, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The government of North Darfur State said 244 refugees have returned to Tina locality from Chad.

The semi-official Sudan Media Center quoted the commissioner of Tina locality Al-Sadig Ibrahim Shargo as saying the tripartite agreement on the return of refugees is being implemented smoothly.

He pointed out that the implementation of the agreement doesn’t face any obstacles, saying 89 households including 244 refugees have recently returned to his locality from Chad.

Shargo added the returnees have been distributed to their places of residence in the state, saying they were provided with shelter, food and health services.

He pointed to increased numbers of refugees returning to Darfur’s five states from Chad, saying his locality would see the return of a large number of families during the next week.

Earlier this month, Darfur refugee commissioner Mujeeb al-Rahman Mohamed said 353 refugees have returned to West Darfur State from Chad.

Last October, Sudan’s Refugee Commission said Chad is currently hosting over 300,000 Sudanese refugees pointing out that 50% of them have expressed their desire to return to the country voluntarily.

It is noteworthy that the Sudanese refugees are residing in the eastern region of the neighbouring country not far from the border with Chad.

On 31 May 2017, Sudan, Chad and the UNHCR signed two separate tripartite agreements on the voluntary return of Sudanese refugees from Chad and Chadian refugees from Sudan.

Also, the three parties in January 2018 signed an operational plan for the repatriation of 20,000 Sudanese refugees from Chad to Darfur region during this year.

UN reports say the security situation in Darfur has largely improved but stress that the lack of infrastructures and services prevent the return of refugees and displaced persons to their areas of origin.

The Sudanese army has been fighting a group of armed movements in Darfur since 2003. UN agencies estimate that over 300,000 people were killed in the conflict, and over 2.5 million were displaced.

(ST)

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

At global conference, students use ReliefWeb data to pitch to donors

110 participants.

20 minutes to prepare.

3 judges.

1.5 minutes to convince a donor on how to aid polio vaccination efforts in Syria.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.