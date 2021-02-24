Sudan
2021 Humanitarian Response Plan, Sudan (January - December 2021)
Attachments
The Humanitarian Response Plan has been developed based on a countrywide inter-sector analysis of needs in Sudan. The humanitarian community will target 8.9 million people, focusing on those living in 51 localities with the highest convergence of needs identified by the Humanitarian Needs Overview.
- UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
