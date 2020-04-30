2019 Water, Sanitation and Hygiene infographic for Sudan

World Vision works closely with the Government of Sudan and key partners to establish clean and safe water systems, improve access to sanitation facilities and promote good hygiene practices for the most vulnerable populations. Our work focuses on both responding to the urgent needs of vulnerable populations as well as implementing recovery and long-term projects meant to achieve resilience and strengthen systems and structures.

In 2019, our interventions across four states improved access to WASH services for over 150,000 people. More details are in our downloadable infographic.