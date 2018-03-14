20 homes lost as winds fan North Darfur capital blaze

Intense winds fanned a fire that started in El Masani district east of El Fasher in North Darfur on Sunday evening.

Witnesses told radio Dabanga that the fire broke out and quickly spread. At least 20 homes were laid waste, their contents completely destroyed. There were no casualties nor injuries reported, however no value can yet be placed on the substantial material damage.

The families from the homes destroyed by the fire are now reportedly destitute and living in the open without shelter after all of their belongings and food supplied went up in smoke.

Callers appealed for humanitarian assistance for the victims.