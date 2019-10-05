19,287 cases of malaria in North Darfur last month: ‘humanitarian disaster’

The Central Committee for Medical Laboratories recorded 19,287 cases of malaria in North Darfur between August 25 and September 25. In a report on Wednesday, it called for rapid government intervention, calling on international and regional organisations, activists and entrepreneurs to work together to deal with the humanitarian disaster in North Darfur.

The Sudanese Doctors Central Committee reported 382 cases of malaria in El Fasher in September. 281 people were treated at hospitals in the city because of malaria, four patients died.

It pointed to a shortage of doctors and nurses, which delayed the treatment of patients.

OCHA

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported yesterday that humanitarian partners have developed a cholera readiness and response plan and are seeking $ 20.3 million for the next three months. The plan will focus on coordination, surveillance and reporting, community engagement, WASH and food safety, the Oral Cholera Vaccine, health system strengthening, and nutrition.

Partners will target 13,000 people for cholera case management, 1 million people (including refugees in camps at risk) with health services, 2.5 million people with WASH assistance and 300,000 severely malnourished children. 546,000 mothers and caregivers will access infant and young child feeding counselling.