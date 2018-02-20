19 women benefit from two-day training on sexual and gender-based violence in East Darfur

El Daein, 13 February 2018: 19 women from Al Manara village in East Darfur participated in a two-day, UNAMID-supported training programme on sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV).

The activity aimed at educating participants about different forms of gender-based violence and raising their awareness that violence against women in any form is unacceptable. Furthermore, they were trained in methods that can be used to prevent such acts.

The workshop also sensitized participants on support structures available for victims of such violence, under the framework of family and child protection principles, through various humanitarian agencies as well as non-governmental organizations.

Speaking on behalf of the trainees, Mustoura Rihan, a displaced women’s leader, called upon all participants to disseminate key points of the training activity to members of their community, thereby creating a trickle-down effect which, she hoped, would contribute to a reduction of such incidents.