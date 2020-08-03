(184) houses affected by floods in East of Nile

Khartoum, Aug. 2 (SUNA) - The Room for Prevention of Effects of Rains and Floods in Khartoum State decided in its meeting today, headed by Al- Tayeb Al-Sheikh, the state’s Secretary-General the chairman of the room, the work around the clock to address the effects of the torrential rains that hit the eastern Nile region, in which the damage affected (184) houses, (41) of are completely collapsed and (143) partially collapsed.

The emergency provided a hundred tents and 600 tarpaulins to the affected people, and sent quantities of food, deciding the Civil Defense to take care of the shelters and evacuations, while the Ministry of Infrastructure manages the mechanisms in engineering treatments.

The Humanitarian Aid Commission was decided to provide supplies and food, and that the Ministry of Health will take charge of health-related aspects, while the civil society organizations will mobilize the support of organizations.

Meanwhile, the representatives of the regular forces affirmed readiness to respond to any call that would help in providing relief to those affected.

The emergency room will continue its meetings daily to follow up the developments of the rain situation in the field with the affected localities and to respond immediately to the reports it receives.

