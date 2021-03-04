10 killed in tribal clashes in North Darfur

March 3, 2021 (EL-FASHER) - 10 people were killed and 32 others were injured on Wednesday as a result of tribal clashes in Saraf Omra locality in North Darfur state.

The clashes erupted on Wednesday morning when the Fur tribe rejected a ceremony, at Saraf Omra municipality, celebrating the inauguration of the newly elected Sultan of the Tama tribe, saying that this African ethnic group has no land in the area which belongs to the Fur tribe.

The Rapporteur of the State Security Committee, Maj Genl Yahia Mohamed Ahmad al-Nur told reporters that a dispute over the ownership of the land between the Fur and Tama tribes caused the accident.

He pointed out that implementing legal methods and laws in such conflicts leads to adverse results, hinting at the necessity to resolve such disputes through local customs and traditions and the Native Administration leaders.

The Tama who live in eastern Chad and western Sudan were also among the tribal groups that fought alongside the government forces against the rebel groups in Darfur during the counterinsurgency campaign.

The Fur people in Western Sudan claim the ownership of the whole Darfur region and reject the involvement of other tribes, particularly those who are between Sudan and Chad such as the Zaggawa and Tama in its traditional administration.

Some observers say the SLM-AW rejects to talks part in any peace process including groups from other ethnic groups because they fear that means recognition of their tribal status in Darfur.

The North Darfur Security Committee held an emergency meeting chaired by the Governor, Mohamed Hassan Arabi, and decided to declare a curfew in the area and dispatch additional security forces to the area to avoid further escalation of violence.

After its swift deployment in Saraf Omara, the joint forces managed to control the situation and arrest a number of suspects and evacuate the wounded.

It was reported that Sudanese military authorities supported the designation of Mohamed Sharif Osman as the Sultan of Tama tribe despite the opposition of some tribal leaders who issued a statement contesting his election.

SLM-AW condemns

The Holdout rebel Sudan Liberation Movement of Abdel Wahid al-Nur issued a statement condemning the "regrettable clashes" saying "external hands" were behind the tribal violence.

The statement said that the national government in Khartoum and the state authorities in El-Fasher had been informed about the standoff but did not take the needed measures to prevent its development.

The group further called to "resolve the tribal conflict through local law, customs and traditions away from violence and counter-violence".

