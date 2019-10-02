10 dead in North Darfur fever epidemic

Ten residents of El Fasher died because of Dengue fever, haemorrhagic fever, chikungunya fever and fever caused by malaria. Director-General Suleiman Idris of the Ministry of Health described the situation in the North Darfur capital as “an epidemic” and “frightening” on Tuesday.

Idris called on all the responsible authorities to urgently intervene to address the epidemic. He stated that his ministry is fully prepared to combat the diseases.

He called for the need to create isolation rooms, intensification of spraying of pesticides, and inspections of homes. He appealed to anyone who feels the symptoms of the diseases to go to health institutions for treatment immediately.