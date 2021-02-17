Sri Lanka
Working Paper: Climate Change and Human Mobility - Impacts and Actions Across Sectors (December 2020)
KEY TAKEAWAYS
Climate-induced mobility is complex and multi-dimensional.
Sudden- and slow-onset impacts of climate change influence lives, livelihoods, and migration drivers across different sectors, for example the four sectors highlighted in this working paper:
The availability and quality of water resources, sanitation, and irrigation can directly influence decisions to migrate.
Migration, displacement, staying behind, and other forms of climate-related (im)mobility have serious implications for physical and mental health.
Ecosystems and their services can build resilience to climate impacts or increase vulnerabilities if they are lost; but migrant communities can also put an additional strain on environmental resources.
Across sectors, climate change and human mobility impact individuals and communities in different ways and call for evidence-based, targeted interventions.
To effectively address the nexus of climate change and human mobility in Sri Lanka, action needs to be taken within sectors and in a cross-cutting manner.