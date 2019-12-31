31 Dec 2019

Wolbachia bacteria mosquitoes to help fight dengue

Report
from Government of Sri Lanka
Published on 31 Dec 2019 View Original

Mosquitoes with Wolbachia bacteria will be released to the Sri Lankan environment in February in order to control dengue using a natural remedy which does not involve the usage of chemicals, Health Services Director General Dr. Anil Jasinghe said.Addressing a press conference at the Health Education Bureau (HPB) in Colombo yesterday, he said that dengue is an issue related to the environment and human activities. One state hospital in each district will be fully developed to offer better service to the public.

Dr. Jasinghe pointed out that the facility of obtaining a Full Blood Count Report (FBC) in 20 minutes will be provided to OPDs of all main state hospitals. This will strengthen dengue fever diagnosis and treatment.The number of dengue related deaths has gone down by now.The cleaning process launched by the new Government under the direction of the new President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has contributed immensely to control dengue, he added.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.