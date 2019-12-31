Wolbachia bacteria mosquitoes to help fight dengue

Mosquitoes with Wolbachia bacteria will be released to the Sri Lankan environment in February in order to control dengue using a natural remedy which does not involve the usage of chemicals, Health Services Director General Dr. Anil Jasinghe said.Addressing a press conference at the Health Education Bureau (HPB) in Colombo yesterday, he said that dengue is an issue related to the environment and human activities. One state hospital in each district will be fully developed to offer better service to the public.

Dr. Jasinghe pointed out that the facility of obtaining a Full Blood Count Report (FBC) in 20 minutes will be provided to OPDs of all main state hospitals. This will strengthen dengue fever diagnosis and treatment.The number of dengue related deaths has gone down by now.The cleaning process launched by the new Government under the direction of the new President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has contributed immensely to control dengue, he added.